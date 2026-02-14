'Jo ukhaad sakte ho ukhaad lo’: Mohammad Amir unapologetic on calling Abhishek Sharma 'slogger'

Amir believes that even with his remarkable performances, the Indian opener has yet to face tough conditions or top-notch bowling, and it is only under such circumstances that his true potential will be revealed.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir did not hold back and stood by his statement, calling India’s dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma a ‘slogger’. Amir received criticism from Indian fans following his remark, yet it did not alter his stance, and he expressed his opinion with strong conviction. In recent years, Abhishek’s reputation has soared, and he is now regarded as one of the most explosive openers in the game. Nevertheless, Amir believes that despite Abhishek's remarkable performances, he has not yet been tested in difficult conditions or against top-tier bowling, and it is only then that his true potential will be revealed.

Amir reiterated his straightforward evaluation of opener Abhishek, labeling him a slogger, stating that his power-hitting is effective on smaller grounds and flat pitches, but he has yet to encounter genuinely challenging conditions overseas in England and New Zealand, where batsmen face the test of swing.

“He is a slogger, that’s how I see him. A player who can’t judge the line and defend the ball properly, can I call him a proper batsman? He comes in and swings hard, and it connects well for him right now. But the day he learns to handle tough lines and defend properly, I’ll change my opinion. You’re playing on small grounds and flat wickets; you haven’t really been tested yet. Let him tour South Africa, New Zealand and England where the ball moves — that’s where the real test will be. If he succeeds there, I’ll be the first to call him a proper batsman," Amir said on Pakistan show Harna Mana Hai.

In the same discussion, Ahmed Shehzad expressed his admiration for Abhishek and suggested that Amir was speaking from a bowler's perspective.

"It’s an individual opinion. I like Abhishek, but Amir, as a bowler, feels he can dismiss him every time — he believes Abhishek is a risky player with loopholes. Everyone is entitled to their view, and he’s simply sharing his," Ahmed said.

Amir elaborated that he holds no prejudice against Indian players, calling Virat Kohli the greatest of his generation, but maintained that this does not alter his view on Abhishek.

“I still believe Virat Kohli is the greatest player of this generation, but in my eyes, Abhishek Sharma is a slogger.”

The show’s host, who initiated the discussion, wrapped up the topic by saying, “He’s calling him a slogger again, jo ukhaad sakte hai ukhad lo!”

ALSO READ| Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026