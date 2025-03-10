A video of Team India's celebration post winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 captivated much attention on social media wherein Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly known as Ro-Ko, areseen having an unfiltered chat which can be heard through stumps mic. Check it out here.

After Rohit Sharma clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title by beating New Zealand in the Final in Dubai, social media is full of pictures and videos of teammates celebrating Team India's win inside the Dubai International Stadium. Stars players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's videos using cuss words on the ground often captivate the attention of netizens. One such video has again surfaced from the CT2025 celebration wherein the skipper is being heard mentioning the retirement rumours which recently made rounds among fans. In the viral video, Rohit and Virat, fondly known as Ro-Ko are seen holding one stump each in their hands which caught their unfiltered conversation about their retirement.

Watch the viral clip:

"Mereko jo retirement ke liye bol rhe the unki mkc"https://t.co/T1Z7mfUKc8 — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 9, 2025

In the viral video, Rohit is heard saying, ''Mere ko retirement ke liye bol rahe the ***, unki *** (laughs).'' Hearing this Virat Kohli also gave him a high-five and laughed out loud.

IND vs NZ CT2025 Final

The Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was played at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first, putting a decent total of 251 on board on the slow track in Dubai. In reply, Indian batters chased down the total easily with four wickets and one over in hand.

With this win, the Men in Blue clinched the third Champions Trophy title and 7th ICC trophy. Previously, India won the Champions Trophy title on two occasions under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2002 and 2013 respectively.