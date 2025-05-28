Jitesh Sharma, RCB's skipper, successfully rescued Royal Challengers Bengaluru from multiple precarious situations during their chase against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has made a triumphant return to the IPL playoffs, qualifying for Qualifier 1 for the first time in nine years. In a thrilling final league match, RCB secured a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The win was hard-fought; at one point, it seemed RCB might be forced to compete in the Eliminator against the Mumbai Indians. However, a spectacular innings of 85 runs off just 33 balls from Jitesh Sharma turned the tide in RCB's favor.

Choosing to bowl first, RCB faced a formidable challenge as Rishabh Pant unleashed a devastating performance, scoring 118 runs off 61 balls and propelling LSG to a daunting total of 227 for 3 in their 20 overs.

RCB's response began with an explosive partnership between Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, who added 61 runs for the first wicket in just 5.4 overs. However, the team experienced a mini-collapse, finding themselves at 123 for 4 in the 12th over. It was at this critical juncture that Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma stepped up, forging a remarkable century partnership that ultimately led RCB to victory. Agarwal also made a significant contribution, scoring 41 runs off 23 balls.

Jitesh Sharma creates history

Jitesh Sharma's innings not only secured the win but also etched his name in IPL history. His 85-run performance marked the highest score by a No. 6 or lower batter in a successful IPL run chase, surpassing the previous record held by MS Dhoni, who scored 70 runs off 34 balls against RCB in 2018.

Highest scores from No.6 or lower in successful IPL chase

85*(33) - Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025

70* (34) - MS Dhoni (CSK) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

70*(31) - Andre Russell (KKR) vs PBKS, Mumbai WS, 2022

70(47) - Kieron Pollard (MI) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017

68(30) - Dwayne Bravo (CSK) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2018

Additionally, Jitesh set a new benchmark by concluding his innings with a strike rate of 257.57, eclipsing Dhoni's record of 255.

Maximum strike rate for a captain in winning cause (50-plus scores)

278.26 - Faf du Plessis (RCB) vs GT (64 off 23) - Bengaluru, 2024

267.74 - Kieron Pollard (MI) vs KXIP (83 off 31) - Mumbai WS, 2019

257.57 - Jitesh Sharma (RCB) vs LSG (85* off 33) - Lucknow, 2025

255.00 - MS Dhoni (CSK) vs MI (51* off 20) - Bengaluru, 2012

242.85 - Adam Gilchrist (Deccan) vs DD (85 off 35) - Centurion, 2009

In the meantime, the impressive 107-run partnership between Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal marked the highest for RCB for the 5th wicket or lower during a run-chase. This record surpassed the previous best of 91 runs set by AB de Villiers and Iqbal Abdullah against the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 Qualifier 1.

