Jimmy Neesham trolls Jasprit Bumrah on birthday post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan

After Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin partner Vini Raman, it was the turn of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan for New Zealand and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jimmy Neesham to have some fun with on social media. Neesham, who is infamous for being very active on social media has had fun with his friend Maxwell and many either cricketers with hilarious replies on their Instagram posts now showed his sense of humour on his MI teammate Bumrah's post.

Bumrah, who got hitched earlier this year, did not get to spend time with his wife Sanjana as both of them resumed their work soon post their marriage. Now with the IPL suspended and everyone returning their home, Bumrah made sure to wish his wife on her special day.

Taking to social media, Bumrah shared a lovely pic of the duo as his wife celebrates her 30th birthday. He captioned it reading, "Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you."

His Mumbai Indians teammate Neesham was quick to reply saying, "Thought you were talking about @trrrent_ (Trent Boult) for a minute."

Neesham referred to the partnership of the two pacers for the Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons of the IPL, which has become one of the important reasons for them winning games in the tournament more often than not.