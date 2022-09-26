Headlines

HomeCricket

india

Jhulan Goswami pens emotional note, hopes she 'inspired next generation'

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, who played her last international match on Saturday, posted an emotional retirement note announcing her retirement.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, who played her last international match on Saturday, posted an emotional retirement note announcing her retirement stating "like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today."

READ: MCC issues statement on Deepti Sharma's run-out controversy of Charlotte Dean

Jhulan took to Twitter and posted a statement while thanking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the Women's Cricket Association of India for all the support in her 20 years long journey. 

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms Of cricket. As Ernest Hemingway said, `It is good to have an end to journey toward, but it is the journey that matters in the end. For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country to the best of my abilities. There is a sense of pride every time I hear the National Anthem before a match," Jhulan said in a statement.

"Cricket has given me several gifts over the years, the greatest and the best, without doubt, have been the people I have met along this journey. The friends I made, my competitors, teammates, the journalists I interacted with, match officials, board administrators and people who loved watching me play. I have always been honest as a cricketer and hope, I have been able to contribute to the growth of women`s cricket in India and the world: I hope I have been successful in inspiring the next generation of girls to play this beautiful game," the legendry pacer further added in her statement.

READ: Enjoying spending time in the crease since my comeback to the Indian team: Virat Kohli

India stalwart ended her stunning career with 355 wickets in tally. In her last outing in international cricket, Jhulan bagged two wickets taking her tally to 255 ODI wickets. The Indian team gave a fitting farewell for Goswami in her final international game as they clinched the ODI series against England 3-0 at the iconic Lord`s ground.

 

