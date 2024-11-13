Dhoni was appointed as the brand ambassador for the Jharkhand elections.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi arrived at a polling booth in Ranchi on Wednesday to cast their votes for the Jharkhand assembly election. Fans gathered around the booth in excitement, hoping to catch a glimpse of their beloved cricketer.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni along with his wife, Sakshi arrives at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KlD68mXdzM — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2024

Dhoni was appointed as the brand ambassador for the Jharkhand elections, with the chief electoral officer confirming that the commission had obtained his consent to use his image for the assembly elections. Dhoni's role was crucial in raising awareness among voters as part of the SWEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) program.

The presence of such a respected figure like Dhoni at the polling booth not only highlights the importance of voting but also encourages citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. His involvement in promoting voter education and participation is commendable and sets a positive example for the community.

