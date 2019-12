Jersey vs Hong Kong, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JER vs HK in Menâ€™s CWC Challenge, League B, Oman 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Jersey vs Hong Kong​

JER vs HK Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Jersey vs Hong Kong in Men’s CWC Challenge, League B, Oman 2019 December 5.

Jersey vs Hong Kong (JER vs HK) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Aarush Bhagwat

Batters – Waqas Barkat, Nick Greenwood, Corey Bisson

All-Rounders – Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah (VC), Ben Stevens (C)

Bowlers – Ehsan Khan, Chuggy Perchard, Julius Sumerauer

JER vs HK My Dream11 Team

Aarush Bhagwat, Waqas Barkat, Nick Greenwood, Corey Bisson, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah (VC), Ben Stevens (C), Ehsan Khan, Chuggy Perchard, Julius Sumerauer

JER vs HK Probable Playing 11

Jersey possible XI: Harrison Carlyon, Nathaniel Watkins, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (WK), Julius Sumerauer, Chuggy Perchard (C), Elliot Miles.

Hong Kong possible XI: Nizakat Khan, Ahsan Abbasi, Shahid Wasif, Kinchit Shah, Waqas Barkat, Haroon Arshad, Aizaz Khan (C), Aarush Bhagwat (WK), Aftab Hussain, Ehsan Khan, Nasrulla Rana.

