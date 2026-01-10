FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jemimah Rodrigues shared a series of pictures and videos of herself meeting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who gifted her a special bat-shaped guitar.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 01:02 PM IST

Jemimah Rodrigues gets special bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar, performs duet with legend | WATCH
Jemimah Rodrigues gets a bat-shaped guitar from Sunil Gavaskar
Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar recently gifted a special guitar to the newly appointed Delhi Capitals Women skipper, Jemimah Rodrigues. The DC captain got a special bat-shaped guitar from Gavaskar. Sunil Gavaskar also fulfilled his promise of singing a song with her, which proved to be a heartwarming moment for the cricket fans. For those unversed, Gavaskar had promised that he would jam with Jemimah if she won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, and the Indian legend kept his promise. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jemimah shared a series of pictures and videos of her meeting with Sunil Gavaskar and receiving the special bat from him.

Check out the post:

In one of the slides of Jemimah's post, the duo sang the iconic 'Yeh Dosti' song from Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra-starrer Sholay. ''Sunil sir kept his promise, and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever!! This was a special one,'' Jemimah captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Jemimah was recently appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals Women's team, after former skipper Meg Lanning moved to UP Warriorz. For the three seasons, Jemimah was the deputy of Lanning, and their team went on to reach the finals in all seasons but failed to win the title.

Delhi Capitals Women will kick off their WPL 2026 campaign against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, on January 10. The match will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement