Jaydev Unadkat shares pic of Team India jerseys he wore 12 years apart with signatures of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Jaydev Unadka shares pictures of his two Test jerseys, 12 years apart

It was a dream return to Test cricket for Jaydev Unadkat, who shared a picture of his Test debut jersey, along with the jersey he wore 12 years later, during the recent India vs Bangladesh Test match in Mirpur. The two jerseys consisted of signatures of Indian players from past and present, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many others.

The pacer made his first bow for India in red-ball cricket under Dhoni's captaincy in a Test match at Centurion. After 12 years, he played for India again in Dhaka, and he shared pictures of both jerseys side-by-side.

He reflected back on his cricket journey while sharing a 'Then and now' picture which went viral in time.

Unadkat wrote, "To the journey of all those years in between.. #267 #TeamIndia."

To the journey of all those years in between..



#267#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/XJZPvN9Qey — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) December 27, 2022

The 31-year-old, who had played his first and only Test way back in 2010 with the great Sachin Tendulkar and current head coach Rahul Dravid being his celebrated teammates, featured in his second outing last week in remarkable circumstances.

The veteran captained Saurashtra to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 title earlier this year, and his performances prompted an India call-up after a gap of 12 years as Mohammed Shami missed out on the Bangladesh tour due to a shoulder issue.

Unadkat made the most of the opportunity and he picked up 3 wickets upon his comeback. Earlier, when he was called up for the Bangladesh tour, the pacer's old tweet went viral wherein he wrote that he wanted another opportunity while sharing the picture of the red ball used for Test matches.

However, in a recent interview with PTI, Jaydev revealed he was not referring to the Team India call-up instead, it was meant in general since the Ranji Trophy had been postponed due to Covid.

"Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I'll make you proud, promise!" the left-arm pacer had posted.

"Everyone thought that I was referring to a national comeback. I was just missing red-ball cricket in general as Ranji Trophy was postponed for a second time (due to COVID)," Unadkat told PTI in an interview after his arrival from Bangladesh.

With inputs from PTI