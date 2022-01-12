IND vs SA: Jayant Yadav replaces Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini added to India's ODI squad

The revised squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) against South Africa has been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the side has two changes with Jayant Yadav and Navdeep Saini being added.

The duo's inclusion came after off-spinner Washington Sundar was ruled out of the series after testing COVID-19 positive. Jayant, who played his only ODI in 2016, made a comeback in the Test team in 2021 after four years. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday (January 12) but was tested positive in Bengaluru itself.

On the other hand, Saini has been added as a backup pacer for the injured Mohammed Siraj, who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against the Proteas in Johannesburg. Siraj was also ruled out of the ongoing third Test and doubts over his participation in the ODI series loom.

As far as Saini is concerned, he had seemed to have cemented his place in the team till last year, however, a series of mediocre performances saw him make place for other bowlers.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul will be leading the team in the ODI series as regular white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma will miss out due to a hamstring injury. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah will serve as Rahul's deputy.

India's ODI squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.