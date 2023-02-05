Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang added to India's squad as net bowlers ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India warm up for Test series against Australia.

Team India has called up two spinners to their ongoing camp in Nagpur ahead of the Test series against Australia, with Jayant Yadav of Haryana and Pulkit Narang of Delhi joining the group. Yadav, who has previously represented India in Test cricket, and Narang, currently with the Services, have bolstered the team's net bowling crew. This addition of two experienced spinners will provide India with a much-needed boost as they prepare to take on the formidable Australian side.

Jayant Yadav made his Test debut in the 2016-17 series against Australia, playing in the first of four matches. Despite a promising start, he only managed to take one wicket in each innings of the Pune Test, dismissing Nathan Lyon and Matt Renshaw. Nevertheless, this was a remarkable feat for a debutant, and it set the stage for a promising career in international cricket.

The two off-spinners, in addition to the four other spinners in Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar, have been helping Rohit Sharma and the Indian team prepare for the highly anticipated Test series.

The presence of extra off-spinners is a clear indication of India's desire to counter Australia's Nathan Lyon, the most experienced spinner in the visitors' camp. This strategic move is sure to add an extra layer of complexity to the upcoming series, as India looks to gain the upper hand in the battle of spin.

The upcoming four-Test series will be pivotal in determining the finalists of the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship, with the pitches expected to play a crucial role. This series promises to be an exciting and highly competitive affair, with the fate of the championship hanging in the balance.

India's current spin attack consists of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja. After returning from a knee injury, Jadeja took seven wickets in Ranji Trophy to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Australia. The left-arm spinner is expected to join forces with Ravichandran Ashwin to form a formidable spin duo for the series.

