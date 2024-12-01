Shah, at the age of 36, has been elected as the youngest ICC chair unopposed.

Jay Shah assumed the role of Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, marking the beginning of his tenure as the head of the global cricket governing body. The Indian administrator has officially taken charge, signaling a new era for world cricket under his leadership.

"I am honoured to take on the role of ICC chair and grateful for the support and trust of the ICC directors and member boards," Shah said in a statement on his first day in the role. "This is an exciting time for the sport as we prepare for the LA28 Olympic Games and work to make cricket more inclusive and engaging for fans worldwide.

"We are at a critical juncture with the coexistence of multiple formats and the need to accelerate the growth of the women's game. Cricket holds immense potential globally, and I look forward to working closely with the ICC team and Member countries to seize these opportunities and take the sport to new heights."

Shah, at the age of 36, has been elected as the youngest ICC chair unopposed. Prior to his role at the ICC, he served as the BCCI secretary. The successor to his position at the BCCI remains unknown. Additionally, Shah has held positions as the president of the Asian Cricket Council and as chair of the ICC's finance and commercial affairs committee.

One of the pressing matters currently facing the ICC is the selection of the venue for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is slated to be held in Pakistan. Imran Khwaja, the ICC deputy chair, has been fulfilling the role of interim chair and recently presided over a brief board meeting. It is anticipated that he will oversee the resolution of the Champions Trophy matter in his interim capacity.

The tournament is set to commence on February 19, however, the fixtures have yet to be announced due to the BCCI's decision not to send the Indian team to compete in Pakistan, citing government advice. The PCB has maintained its stance on hosting all Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, following their participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. A potential compromise may involve holding matches involving India at a neutral venue. A final decision on this matter is expected to be made promptly.

