In a significant development, the appointment of Jay Shah as ICC Chairman may be delayed by a month. Shah was scheduled to assume office on December 1, but according to a report in CricketPakistan, the current chairman Greg Barclay's tenure could be extended by a month to ensure a smooth transition in ICC leadership.

This decision may have been influenced by Greg Barclay's handling of the Champions Trophy issue, which could have posed a challenge for Jay Shah to resolve immediately upon taking office as ICC chair.

The Champions Trophy is facing uncertainty due to the BCCI's refusal to send the team to Pakistan. The BCCI is advocating for a hybrid model for the tournament, while the PCB is insistent on hosting it in Pakistan. With pressure from sponsors mounting, the ICC convened an all-board meeting on Friday in a last-ditch effort to find a resolution. However, the parties were unable to reach an agreement, leading to a postponement of the meeting.

Recent media reports suggest that the PCB may be willing to compromise on the Champions Trophy and consider the hybrid model. However, the board is expected to present two key conditions to the ICC. The PCB may request that all ICC tournaments be played in India until 2031 in a hybrid model, with Pakistan playing their matches at a neutral venue. India is slated to host three ICC men's events - the 2026 T20 World Cup jointly with Sri Lanka, the 2029 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 ODI World Cup jointly with Bangladesh.

"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," a PCB source told PTI.

Furthermore, the PCB has the option to request the ICC to increase its share of the annual revenue.

"Pakistan also wants the ICC board to increase its financial cycle share of revenues from 5.75 percent and Naqvi is insistent on this but he has not sought any additional hosting fees," the source added.

