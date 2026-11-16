Jay Shah gets another term as ICC chairman, elected unopposed in Bali

Jay Shah has been reappointed as ICC chairman without any opposition, securing a second term and continuing his role as the head of the apex cricket body.

Jay Shah is set to continue as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the second consecutive term, following a proposal by the board directors during the global governing body meeting in Bali. The 38-year-old was reappointed unopposed, with no other candidate contesting the position, allowing him to secure another term at the top of world cricket.

ICC backs Jay Shah for another term

ICC has called the decision a reflection of the board's confidence in Shah's leadership as he works on expanding cricket's reach and strengthening its presence on the global stage. The apex cricket body also sees Shah's reappointment as a way to attract new fans, increase the sport's popularity in emerging markets, and create more commercial opportunities for it worldwide.

In a statement, the ICC said, ''The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future.''

What did Jay Shah say after reappointment?

After being reappointed as ICC chairman for the second consecutive time, Shah thanked the ICC board members and also expressed his commitment to working with cricket's member nations. ''I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world.''

''We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,'' he added, highlighting the importance of cricket's return to the Olympics.

He also said that the focus in his next term would be on taking cricket forward through cooperation with member boards. ''Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come,'' Shah further said.