Jay Shah announces historic change to IPL's match fee structure ahead of 2025 season

This development follows the recent meeting of the IPL governing council in Bengaluru.

In a groundbreaking decision, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League will now receive match fees in addition to their contract earnings. This new development marks a significant change from the previous practice where players relied solely on their contract money for income.

Starting from the upcoming season, each cricketer selected to play in the XI will be entitled to an extra Rs 7.5 lakhs per match. This move aims to provide players with a more stable and rewarding income structure, enhancing their financial security and incentivizing top performance on the field.

For instance, a cricketer who was bought for Rs. 5 crore could potentially earn a total of Rs 6.05 crore by participating in all 14 league matches. This new system not only benefits the players but also adds a layer of excitement and motivation to the IPL, further elevating the prestige and competitiveness of the tournament.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the # IPL , we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Jay Shah wrote.

"Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the # IPL and our players!" he added.

