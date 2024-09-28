Jay Shah announces historic change to IPL's match fee structure ahead of 2025 season

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

If not Nita Ambani, then Mukesh Ambani confesses to go on date with this Indian actress

Maharashtra: 5 baby crocodiles seized at Mumbai airport; here’s what happened next

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

Alia Bhatt reacts as Ranbir Kapoor makes a big move on his 42nd birthday, launches…

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Fresh CCTV footage reveals reality of what happened with Bangladesh super fan 'Tiger Robi' in Kanpur

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

7 audio series you can't afford to miss

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Top 7 must-visit museums in Delhi

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Most dangerous beaches in the world

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Devara box office collection day 2: Despite huge drop, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, earns...

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

Urvashi Rautela claims these two Bollywood stars are on dating apps: 'I already have their...'

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

'Main virgin hoon': Siddhant Chaturvedi's big statement on IIFA 2024 leaves Kriti, Ananya stunned- watch viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

Jay Shah announces historic change to IPL's match fee structure ahead of 2025 season

This development follows the recent meeting of the IPL governing council in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 07:59 PM IST

Jay Shah announces historic change to IPL's match fee structure ahead of 2025 season
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a groundbreaking decision, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday that cricketers participating in the Indian Premier League will now receive match fees in addition to their contract earnings. This new development marks a significant change from the previous practice where players relied solely on their contract money for income.

Starting from the upcoming season, each cricketer selected to play in the XI will be entitled to an extra Rs 7.5 lakhs per match. This move aims to provide players with a more stable and rewarding income structure, enhancing their financial security and incentivizing top performance on the field.

For instance, a cricketer who was bought for Rs. 5 crore could potentially earn a total of Rs 6.05 crore by participating in all 14 league matches. This new system not only benefits the players but also adds a layer of excitement and motivation to the IPL, further elevating the prestige and competitiveness of the tournament.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the # IPL , we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount," Jay Shah wrote.

"Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the # IPL and our players!" he added. 

Also read| What happens to India's WTC final chances if 2nd Test vs Bangladesh is washed out

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs....; check how to grab new offer

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Meet man who lost his legs, cracked JEE Advanced, completed B.Tech from IIT Madras, is now working at…

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Mpox outbreak: Centre issues advisory to prevent spread of virus, says, 'minimize risk of...'

Mpox outbreak: Centre issues advisory to prevent spread of virus, says, 'minimize risk of...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

Five effective tips to reduce sugar intake

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

Akash Ambani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor arrive in style for ‘best friend’ Ranbir Kapoor’s midnight birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement