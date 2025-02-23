Commentary is an art which requires overall knowledge of the game and that’s why former players make great commentators.

Every now and then, we see former cricketers joining the commentary box and some of them go on to become great analyser of the game. Their perspectives add a lot of depth in the coverage and keep the audiences hooked on to the game. However, there is a wish list of the players who are yet to join the commentary box and have the potential to bring a lot of new information.

Jatin Sapru, who is known for his passionate commentary and enthusiasm on and off the field, recently shared his wish on a podcast with Raj Shamani. He was asked who should be joining the commentary box. His answer was plain and simple: it was one man we all want to hear all the time. It’s former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni or MS Dhoni, also popularly known as Mahi and MSD. Sapru explained why MS Dhoni would be a great commentator. He said MS Dhoni thinks differently and how he keeps the basics correct all the time.

Legendary players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and a newcomer such as Shubhman Gill must also be on many people’s desired list of commentators.

Sapru also narrated one incident that took place in St. Lucia where Sapru was supposed to interview India cricketers after a really long flight. However, upon seeing everyone’s fatigue level, MS Dhoni cancelled the interviews and took it upon himself if anybody questions Sapru.

India versus Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

The two teams are set to clash in a high-voltage match on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. MS Dhoni has been quite active and vocal about this match through TV commercials and otherwise. In one advertisement, he can be seen losing his temper which goes against his popular image of being Captain Cool. This match will also decide the future of Champions Trophy 2025 in many ways.

