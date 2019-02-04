Jasprit Bumrah will be a great asset to India at World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar

India legend Sachin Tendulkar feels Jasprit Bumrah will be a great asset to the team at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Bumrah was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the four Tests with 21 wickets during India’s historic Test series win in Australia. He has been rested for the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

“Honestly, I had seen this coming,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Sportstar on Monday. “I am not surprised by Bumrah’s success. Having spent time with him and seen his sincere and honest efforts to improve and learn, I always knew it was a matter of time before he would rattle the best batsmen in the world."

“I have seen from close quarters how he looks to improve. In 2015, I had seen his ability to win a battle. With Kane Williamson in batting, I had said Bumrah would make his mark. I am happy he has,” Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar believes Bumrah’s precision and consistency make him a lethal bowler for opposition sides to face.

“His action and deceptive bowling, plus the consistency to take wickets, make him a dangerous bowler. He knows how to execute his plans. Bumrah will be a big threat to the opposition and a great asset to India at the World Cup,” he said.

Tendulkar was also delighted with Rishabh Pant.

“Rishabh has terrific prospects in international cricket. He has a great future, but he must keep his head on his shoulders and look to enjoy his game. If he keeps his focus he will play long because things will happen around his cricket essentially. I have liked his approach and the fact that he is fearless,” said Tendulkar.