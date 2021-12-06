Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's birthday note for India paceman goes VIRAL

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah turned 28 on Monday (December 6) and several cricketers took to social media to greet the Mumbai Indians star. But the wish by Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan is special and it has now gone viral on social media.

It is to be noted that Bumrah shares his birthday with two other teammtes – Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah is currently taking a break from New Zealand series.

Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a TV presenter, penned a beautiful note and said, “...By your side is where I was always meant to be...Happy birthday to my whole heart,” it read.

Sanjana also added a red heart emoji.

Bumrah's fans took to the comment section to extend their greetings. “Happy Birthday to Champ, a match-winner and a true rock star. Keep rocking,” wrote a user.

Another said, “Happy birthday to one of the best bowlers in the world. Enjoy your day, boom boom Bumrah.”

Bumrah has played 146 matches across formats and has claimed 275 wickets at an average and strike rate of 23.01 and 36 respectively including seven five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah claimed his 50th Test wicket in only his 11th match and is the joint sixth-fastest bowler to achieve this feat.

In 109 matches for Mumbai Indians, Bumrah has taken 133 wickets at an average of 23.16, an economy rate of 7.43 and a strike rate of 18.69.