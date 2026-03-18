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Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing

Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to feature in T20Is until the 2027 ODI World Cup, yet the Indian pacer has climbed the ICC T20I rankings without playing. The development has sparked discussions around rankings and Bumrah’s long-term workload management.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 18, 2026, 09:00 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to feature in T20Is until 2027 ODI World Cup; moves up ICC rankings without playing
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India has not participated in any T20I matches since their victory in the T20 World Cup on March 8. In fact, according to the official schedule released thus far, they are not set to play in this format until July. Nevertheless, in the most recent ICC T20I rankings update, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has ascended to fifth place among bowlers, despite not playing in the last week or so.

Only South Africa and New Zealand have played a couple of T20Is since the World Cup. South Africa's Corbin Bosch is not participating in the five-match series, resulting in a loss of rating points that caused him to drop to sixth place. This situation has allowed Bumrah to rise to fifth with 702 rating points to his credit.

He rightfully deserves this ranking as he was India's standout bowler, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20 World Cup, with 14 wickets. It is important to note that Bumrah is unlikely to advance further in the rankings or claim the top position in the upcoming months or even within a year, as he is expected to shift his focus to the ODI format with the World Cup approaching in 2027. To manage his workload effectively, selectors are anticipated to rest the fast bowler from the T20I format moving forward.

In addition to Bumrah, Tilak Varma has also seen a rise in the latest rankings, moving up to sixth place as New Zealand's Tim Seifert lost rating points for not participating in the ongoing series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, there has been a shift in the ODI rankings as well, following the conclusion of the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Salman Ali Agha has climbed nine places after his impressive century in the third and final match of the series, despite the loss. He ended the series as the joint-highest run-scorer with 175 runs across three matches, as Pakistan fell 1-2 in the series.

In addition to him, Bangladesh's ODI captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has ascended nine spots to secure the seventh position in the ODI bowling rankings, boasting 624 rating points. He has also moved up two places to claim the second rank in the ODI all-rounder rankings, with 280 rating points, trailing only Azmatullah Omarzai. Meanwhile, Salman Agha has risen to 12th place among all-rounders following his commendable performance in the Bangladesh series.

Also read| IPL’s Rs 25.20 crore star loses cool over poor form question, interview ends abruptly

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