Jasprit Bumrah undergoes back surgery in New Zealand; here's when he is expected to return

Bumrah has been grappling with a nagging back injury since last year, which has unfortunately sidelined him from crucial tournaments such as the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

File Photo

Indian cricket team's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has recently undergone a successful surgery in New Zealand. The procedure was performed by the highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Rowan Schouten, who has previously treated renowned cricketers such as James Pattinson and Jofra Archer, among others. 

Bumrah has been grappling with a nagging back injury since last year, which has unfortunately sidelined him from crucial tournaments such as the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. As a result, he has not been able to participate in any competitive cricket since September of last year.

Bumrah had been expected to return to the field on a few occasions earlier this year, but unfortunately, the severity of his injury was greater than initially anticipated. Ultimately, the top-tier fast bowler underwent a surgical procedure to address the issue.

A recent report from Cricbuzz has revealed that Bumrah will be out of action for nearly 24 weeks due to surgery. This means that he will be unable to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2023 Asia Cup. Additionally, if India qualifies for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, Bumrah will be unable to participate in the event.

Although there have been numerous reports circulating that Bumrah underwent a successful operation, the hospital has allegedly refused to provide any comments regarding the matter.

"Any questions regarding Jasprit will be best directed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," Cricbuzz quoted a hospital official as saying.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet released an official statement regarding the status of the talented fast bowler. However, it is widely expected that Bumrah will resume training in August and be fully prepared for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

