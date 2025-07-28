Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives BIG update on bowler's availability

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke on Jasprit Bumrah playing in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England starting from July 31 at the Oval.He said there has been no decision made whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the last test match or not.

What Gautam Gambhir said on Jasprit Bumrah's availability?

"There has been no discussion about anyone and no decision has been made whether Jasprit Bumrah will play in the last test match or not. Ultimately, whoever plays, whether they play or not, they will try and do the job for the country," Gambhir told media.

He also said, "All fast bowlers are fit, there is no injury."

Gambhir emphasized his focus on results, acknowledging India's 2-1 deficit in the series. Despite the team's inexperience, he considers it the best Indian team currently and aims to level the series to 2-2.

"You're asking someone who only believes in results. And I've always said that in the past as well. I believe in results. We're still 2-1 down in the series. This is an Indian team. Yes, there is an inexperience, but this is still the best Indian team right now. So for me, I think we're still down 2-1, and hopefully we can try and make it 2-2. It would be a great achievement," he added.

England is currently leading the five-match series 2-1, India will be eyeing to win the in fifth Test at The Oval to level the series to share the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, on the other hand England will look to bounce back and win the series 3-1.

Coming to the match, stellar centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

