Jasprit Bumrah to play 4th Test vs England? Here's what Shubman Gill said after nail-biting loss at Lord’s

Following team India's narrow 22-run loss to England in the third Lord's Test, captain Shubhman Gill was asked about Bumrah's availability in the 4th Test vs England. Check below to know what he said.

In a gripping final day of cricket at Lord's, a resilient Indian unit fell short of a series lead. Jadeja's half-century was complemented well by efforts from tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. While the volume of runs was not massive from these two, the number of balls they faced, 84 combined, gave Jadeja the liberty to put up a fight. But it was not meant to be for the visitors.

On day 5 at Lords Bumrah was seen building a short partnership with Jadeja, he also took five-fer in the first innings. In the second innings, Bumrah took two dismissals.

Shubman Gill on Jasprit Bumrah's availability

The Indian skipper said, "You will get to know about it soon."

However, the former India vice-captain is only slated to play 3 Tests in the series. He has already played 2 Tests and will only play one more game.

India captain on run chase in Lord's

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill said that he was confident of a successful run-chase, and a couple of 50-run partnerships from the top order could have done the job.

"We were not able to do that (get top order partnerships), and they played better than us. There is always hope as long as there is a batsman batting, there is always some hope, because the target was not massive and a fifty-sixty run partnership we knew we would be back in. He (Jadeja) is very experienced, and did not want to give him any message. I think he was batting really well with the tail and I just wanted him and the tail-enders to bat as long as possible," he added.

Gill said that the team felt that a lead of 80 to 100 runs could have been crucial, with the fifth-day wicket not really being conducive for big chases.

"I think the last one hour (yesterday), we could have applied ourselves a bit better, especially the last 2 wickets that fell. And even in this morning, the way they came out with the plans we were hoping for one 50-run partnership, and if we had gotten one 50-run partnership in the top order, then things would have been easier for us. Sometimes, the series scorecard does not really reflect how well you have played. I think we played some really good cricket and I think it is going to be an even exciting series from hereon.

What happend during the final match at Lord's

Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to bat first. England was reduced to 44/2, but a 109-run stand between Ollie Pope (44 in 104 balls, with four boundaries) and Joe Root (104 in 199 balls, with 10 fours) and a counter-attacking 84 run stand for the eighth wicket stand between Brydon Carse (56 in 83 balls, with six fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (51 in 56 balls, with six fours) took England to 387.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/74) was the highlight for India with the ball.

In the second innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but a 61-run stand between Karun Nair (26 in 46 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul and a 141-run stand between KL (100 in 177 balls, with 13 fours) and Rishabh Pant (74 in 112 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) took India close to England's score.