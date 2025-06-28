Team India might face a serious situation, if star pacer Jasprit Bumrah misses the upcoming Edgbaston Test in Birmingham. What are Bumrah's chances of playing the 2nd Test against England.

Jasprit Bumrah, who took a fifer in the first innings of the Headingley Test, might miss out the upcoming Edgbaston Test in Birmingham. Despite his stellar bowling performance, Team India lost the 1st Test against England by 5 wickets. If he misses the next game, it is going to get even tougher for the Shubman Gill side to compete with the 'Bazball' style of playing. Ahead of the 5-match Test series, the Indian team management had already confirmed that Bumrah will be playing in any three of these matches.

Will Bumrah play Edgbaston Test?

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, Team India returned to the net on Friday with a marathon training session of around 5 hours. Bumrah was also present during the session; however, he didn't bowl or bat. The report also states that Mohammed Siraj was spotted batting in the nets. The chances remain low that Bumrah takes the field on July 2. The pre-decided combination to play Bumrah was apparently for the first and third Tests, with a choice to be made for the fourth or fifth Test on the basis of the direction of the series. There are big gaps between the first and second Tests and the third and fourth Tests, of seven to eight days each.

However, he has not been ruled out entirely for Edgbaston, and discussions around the combination are yet to start. If Bumrah's body is in good condition, he could play the Test. There is an optional training on Saturday, followed by a session on Monday.

Who can replace Bumrah in the Playing XI?

Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm pacer, and Akash Deep bowled lengthy spells in the nets, with Arshdeep bowling a lot with an old ball. He went around the wicket to right-handers. This could have been something India decided to do after looking at the conditions in Birmingham. They could be expecting the reverse swing to be present as a factor.

India's squad vs England

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (VC/WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav