Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

Earlier this year, he sustained another back injury during the five-match Test series against Australia, which sidelined him for several months, causing him to miss the Champions Trophy 2025.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah to miss Asia Cup 2025? Report makes BIG claim amidst workload concerns

A significant uncertainty looms over India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign as reports suggest that pace leader Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the continental tournament. If this shocking news is accurate, it would pose a considerable setback to India's hopes of securing the title, with the decision seemingly based on an essential workload management strategy in light of a busy international schedule.

Sources indicate that Bumrah, who recently participated in a strenuous Test series against England, is being meticulously managed by the BCCI medical team. Although he played in three out of five Tests, there are ongoing concerns regarding a back spasm he reportedly experienced earlier this year. The Asia Cup, which is being held in a T20 format this year, seems to be regarded as a less critical task compared to the forthcoming Test series against the West Indies in October and subsequently against South Africa.

A source from the BCCI, speaking to PTI, alluded to the challenge facing the selectors: whether to prioritize World Test Championship points or permit Bumrah to participate in the Asia Cup, particularly if India advances to the final, which would directly clash with the immediate Test schedule.

“It will be a tricky call, but Bumrah loves Test cricket and there are World Test Championship points at stake. As far as T20 is concerned, he can play the series against New Zealand in January, which will be a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup," a source told PTI.

“If Bumrah plays Asia Cup and suppose India plays the final, no way can he play against the West Indies at Ahmedabad. The question arises, do you need Bumrah against the West Indies, or should he play the Asia Cup after a month’s break and play the two Tests against South Africa? That call, Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir will have to take," the source said.

While the BCCI has not provided any official confirmation, these reports raise significant concerns regarding India's short-term T20 strategies and the intricate balancing act required to manage a multi-format star like Bumrah. Fans are sure to be eager for clarity regarding the availability of their leading fast bowler as the Asia Cup approaches.

'Try doing that to Viv Richards': Akash Deep schooled by Michael Atherton, Ravi Shastri over Ben Duckett send-off

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
