Jasprit Bumrah teases ground officials after being warned to stay away from Lord's pitch

Ahead of the commencement of the Lord's Test, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle to study the pitch. However, he was instantly warned by a ground official not to touch the pitch. Here's how Bumrah reacted.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the Playing XI squad against England at Lord's after missing out on the Edgbaston Test. Ahead of the game, the Indian speedster was spotted near the pitch studying it. During this, Bumrah casually strolled over the ropes around the pitch, following which the ground official pointed out to him that he must not step over it. This led to Bumrah showcase his wittiniess and teased the ground staff, threatending to put the foot on the picth.

See the viral clip:

Currently, India and England are playing the Lord's Test, which began on Thursday, July 10. England skipper Ben Stokes won the Toss and decided to bat first against the Shubman Gill-led team. After the end of the first Session, England were 83/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease. For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy took both wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

In the previous game, India emerged victorious at Edgbaston by 336 runs, levelling up the series 1-1. The first game in the 5-match Test series was played at Headingley, Leeds. The home nation clinch the game by 5 wickets against the tourning nation.