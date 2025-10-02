Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bareilly amid 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, security beefed up

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'

Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’

Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...

Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth

Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...

Manchester synagogue attack on Yom Kippur: Two Jews killed, Keir Starmer says.

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...

THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

Jasprit Bumrah, on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, scalped three wickets of the visitors. With these dismissals, he surpassed Brett Lee in a unique Test record.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test
Jasprit Bumrah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jasprit Bumrah, who scalped three wickets on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, has surpassed Australian legend Brett Lee in a unique record in the red-ball format. Bumrah's yorker decimated debutant Johann Layne's wicket, and with this dismissal, he went past Lee in the list of fast bowlers with most wickets taken via 'bowled'. In 49 Tests, Bumrah has taken 65 wickets via 'bowled', surpassing Lee's 64 'bowled' dismissals. Not only this, if Bumrah takes two more wickets via 'bowled', he would become India's leading bowler with the most wickets in this aspect.

 

Fast bowlers with most wickets via 'bowled' in Tests

 

James Anderson - 138 wickets

Stuart Broad - 101 wickets

Mitchell Starc - 96 wickets

Dale Steyn - 90 wickets

Trent Boult - 72 wickets

Makhaya Ntini - 70 wickets

Mohammed Shami - 66 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah - 65 wickets

Brett Lee - 64 wickets

Kemar Roach - 64 wickets

 

Jasprit Bumrah has also become the first Indian bowler to pick 50 wickets on home soil in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Overall, he is the third Indian bowler to do so after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

 

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

 

West Indies won the Toss and opted to bat first against India in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Windies' batters were bundled out at 162 runs in the second Session of the first day of the game. For India, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets for 40 runs in 14 overs, and Bumrah took three wickets for 42 runs in 14 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket.

 

At the end of Day 1, India were 121 for two wickets and are still trailing by 41 runs with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; nutritionist reveals why it’s a power habit
Chef Vikas Khanna swears by breakfast, even at 5 a.m.; why it’s a power habit
Beyond Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Beyond the Himalayas: Ladakh’s cry for justice
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian
Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested, their target was this stand-up comic
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continue in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025?
After Asia Cup final drama, will India’s handshake snub against Pakistan continu
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
Pakistan: 8 killed amid massive protest in PoK due to heavy firing by army
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE