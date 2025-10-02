Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test

Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
CRICKET
Jasprit Bumrah, on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, scalped three wickets of the visitors. With these dismissals, he surpassed Brett Lee in a unique Test record.
Jasprit Bumrah, who scalped three wickets on the first day of the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies, has surpassed Australian legend Brett Lee in a unique record in the red-ball format. Bumrah's yorker decimated debutant Johann Layne's wicket, and with this dismissal, he went past Lee in the list of fast bowlers with most wickets taken via 'bowled'. In 49 Tests, Bumrah has taken 65 wickets via 'bowled', surpassing Lee's 64 'bowled' dismissals. Not only this, if Bumrah takes two more wickets via 'bowled', he would become India's leading bowler with the most wickets in this aspect.
James Anderson - 138 wickets
Stuart Broad - 101 wickets
Mitchell Starc - 96 wickets
Dale Steyn - 90 wickets
Trent Boult - 72 wickets
Makhaya Ntini - 70 wickets
Mohammed Shami - 66 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah - 65 wickets
Brett Lee - 64 wickets
Kemar Roach - 64 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah has also become the first Indian bowler to pick 50 wickets on home soil in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Overall, he is the third Indian bowler to do so after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.
West Indies won the Toss and opted to bat first against India in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Windies' batters were bundled out at 162 runs in the second Session of the first day of the game. For India, Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets for 40 runs in 14 overs, and Bumrah took three wickets for 42 runs in 14 overs. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, and Washington Sundar picked up one wicket.
At the end of Day 1, India were 121 for two wickets and are still trailing by 41 runs with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill at the crease.