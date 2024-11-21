Before the match, Bumrah said he was proud of his new position and has a leadership approach that is different from that of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series around the corner, stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has said that the Indian team has not taken their recent 0-3 loss to New Zealand with them. The first Test against Australia commences on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, and Bumrah, who is standing in for Rohit Sharma, who has been granted paternity leave, is ready to take his team to the battle against arch rivals.

Before the match, Bumrah said he was proud of his new position and has a leadership approach that is different from that of Kohli and Sharma. I am so proud to be the one to lead the team. As far as I am concerned, I have always been in support of pacers being captains. They are tactically better, he said. He talked about past bowling captains, including Kapil Dev, and he wants to see this as a sign that more pacers will become captains in the future.

Bumrah came out with a message to fans that the team is prepared to start a fresh, even after the loss to New Zealand. As in any other sport, when you are a winner or a loser, it all begins from a blank. We have no baggage from India at all. He said that our learnings from the New Zealand series were based on different conditions. The Indian team has announced its thirteen-member squad for the first Test match, and the playing eleven will be declared before the start of the match.

The series has a lot at stake for both sides; India looks for a third straight Test series win in Australia and also for a place in next year’s ICC World Test Championship final. This series will be a stiff one because both teams are at the top of the ICC rankings in their respective categories.