Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament due to injury, was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan game. Check out the list of awards he got from ICC Chairman, Jay Shah.

Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah surprised everyone when he was spotted at the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the much-awaited game of the year between arch-rivals, India and Pakistan. Jasprit is currently part of the Indian squad as he was dropped due to a back injury. Ahead of the game, Bumrah collected his prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) awards which include the Cricketer of the Year award. The official handle of ICC posted a picture of the Indian bowler posing with all his awards and caps won at the ICC Awards 2024.

Take a look

Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024



ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year

ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year

ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year pic.twitter.com/WW5tz8hSFy — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Bumrah is missing the ongoing Champions Trophy due to a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at Sydney earlier in January. Harshit Rana is his replacement in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bumrah was the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket last year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45. Particularly in Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

The star Indian pace spearhead was a nightmare for Aussies to face during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded recently. The 3-1 scoreline was in favour of Australia, who won the trophy for the first time since 2014 and avoided a hat-trick of series losses to India at home.