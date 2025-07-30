Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability

Although Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in the series, the team is prioritizing workload management due to a packed schedule. The team is thoroughly evaluating all their options given the green-tinged pitch at The Oval.

Concerning Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the fifth and final Test match against England at The Oval, India captain Shubman Gill expressed uncertainty. Although Bumrah has been the standout bowler for India in the series, the team is prioritizing workload management due to a packed schedule. The team is thoroughly evaluating all their options given the green-tinged pitch at The Oval.

Bumrah may be rested as a precautionary measure since he has bowled 119.4 overs in the series, ranking third for India behind Mohammed Siraj (139) and Ravindra Jadeja (136.1). As Gill mentioned, conditions and player fitness will be reviewed before a final decision is reached on the eve of the match.

“We will take a decision tomorrow, the wicket looks very green. So let’s see,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

As per Gill, Arshdeep Singh may have the opportunity to make his Test debut in the final match. Gill also highlighted England's decision to omit a primary spinner, suggesting that India is comfortable relying on Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja to handle the spin responsibilities if needed.

“Arshdeep Singh has been asked to get ready, but we will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch, by this evening. England haven’t picked a frontline spinner we have Jadeja and Washi to do the job,” Gill added.

"After four days, it was often hard to predict a winner. Every match has been very close. It's been a good learning experience for us and we are hopeful of finishing on a high," Gill also downplayed the on-field tensions between the two sides.

The outcome of a highly competitive series between India and England will be decided by the fifth Test, commencing on July 31. England currently holds a 2-1 lead and is striving to win a series against India for the first time since 2018. Conversely, India is determined to level the series at two, aiming to return home unbeaten, which would be a remarkable achievement on English ground.

