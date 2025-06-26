CRICKET
India's hopeful beginning with new Test captain Shubman Gill concluded in a disappointing five-wicket defeat at Headingley, where batting collapses, missed catches, and a predictable bowling strategy enabled England to orchestrate a remarkable chase.
India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah did not bowl during the final moments on Day 5 of the first Test against England, which raised questions as the home team achieved a remarkable chase, clinching a five-wicket victory. Even after a new ball was introduced following the 80th over, a crucial moment ideally suited for Bumrah's comeback, captain Shubman Gill opted to give the ball to Mohammed Siraj instead of the star pacer, while experienced Ravindra Jadeja continued to bowl from the opposite end.
To India's disappointment, this decision did not meet their expectations, as Jamie Smith confidently targeted Jadeja, hitting him for 18 runs in a single over, thus completing a memorable 371-run chase for the hosts - marking their second-highest in Test history.
In the post-match presentation, India Test captain Shubman Gill confirmed that there is a significant break before the second Test, which begins in Birmingham on July 2, and the team will make a decision regarding Jasprit Bumrah prior to the match.
“It’s definitely more game by game; you know there’s a good break after the Test match, so once we’re close to the match we’ll see," Gill said on Bumrah's availability.
India still has time to regroup for their upcoming match and improve their fielding while tackling the issues with their lower batting order collapse. Additionally, the eight-day gap between the first and second Tests will significantly influence their strategic planning.
Gill recognized that they needed to confront this issue as they prepare for the second Test.
“It was a brilliant Test match. We had our chances, we dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough, but proud of the team and overall a good effort. Yesterday, we were thinking around 430 odd and declare but we lost six wickets for 25 runs (31),” Gill said.
“That (lower-order contribution) was something we spoke about. (But) it (collapses) happened so quickly. (It) could be one of those things we have to rectify in the upcoming matches,” he added.
