Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...

In the first T20I game against South Africa in Cuttack, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted history after he dismissed Dewald Brevis.

Indian bowlers decimated the South African batting lineup in the first T20I match in Cuttack. In the match, every Indian bowler took at least one wicket against the Proteas. But it was Jasprit Bumrah, who etched his name in history books after he dismissed Dewald Brevis. With this dismissal, Bumrah became the only Indian and 5th bowler ever to take 100 wickets in every format of the game. Bumrah has now joined the elite list of bowlers featuring Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, among others.

Bowlers with 100 wickets in all formats

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 391 wickets in Tests, 221 wickets in ODIs, and 164 wickets in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 246 wickets in Tests, 217 wickets in ODIs, and 149 wickets in T20Is

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 116 wickets in Tests, 131 wickets in ODIs, and 118 wickets in T20Is

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 101 wickets in Tests, 338 wickets in ODIs, and 107 wickets in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 234 wickets in Tests, `149 wickets in ODIs, and 101 wickets in T20Is

Later, Bumrah also dismissed Keshav Maharaj, and his tally moved to 101. Bumrah is now also the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

India lost the toss again tonight and was asked to bat first in Cuttack. Team India struggled in the Powerplay as they lost two wickets at a score of just 40 in the first six overs. Later, Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the middle order and began to hit hard. After the end of 20 overs, India posted 175 runs.

In reply, the South African batting lineup fell like a deck of cards, and the Proteas were bundled out in the 13th over at 74. With this win, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. The next game will be played on Thursday, December 11, in New Chandigarh.