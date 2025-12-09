FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo

Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'

Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: IND bowlers decimate Proteas batting lineup, Men in Blue win by 101 runs in Cuttack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...

In the first T20I game against South Africa in Cuttack, Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted history after he dismissed Dewald Brevis.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...
Bumrah took two wickets in Cuttack T20I against South Africa
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian bowlers decimated the South African batting lineup in the first T20I match in Cuttack. In the match, every Indian bowler took at least one wicket against the Proteas. But it was Jasprit Bumrah, who etched his name in history books after he dismissed Dewald Brevis. With this dismissal, Bumrah became the only Indian and 5th bowler ever to take 100 wickets in every format of the game. Bumrah has now joined the elite list of bowlers featuring Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, among others.

Bowlers with 100 wickets in all formats

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 391 wickets in Tests, 221 wickets in ODIs, and 164 wickets in T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 246 wickets in Tests, 217 wickets in ODIs, and 149 wickets in T20Is

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 116 wickets in Tests, 131 wickets in ODIs, and 118 wickets in T20Is

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) - 101 wickets in Tests, 338 wickets in ODIs, and 107 wickets in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 234 wickets in Tests, `149 wickets in ODIs, and 101 wickets in T20Is

Later, Bumrah also dismissed Keshav Maharaj, and his tally moved to 101. Bumrah is now also the second Indian bowler, after Arshdeep Singh, to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

India lost the toss again tonight and was asked to bat first in Cuttack. Team India struggled in the Powerplay as they lost two wickets at a score of just 40 in the first six overs. Later, Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the middle order and began to hit hard. After the end of 20 overs, India posted 175 runs.

In reply, the South African batting lineup fell like a deck of cards, and the Proteas were bundled out in the 13th over at 74. With this win, Team India took a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. The next game will be played on Thursday, December 11, in New Chandigarh.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'
Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for unlaw usage of Benazir Bhutto's pics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement