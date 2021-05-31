Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shares a beautiful throwback picture, fans in awe

Since the suspension of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the cricketers, broadcasters, support staff members and every other stakeholder was suddenly subjected to the four walls of their houses due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India.

Sanjana Ganesan, the presenter for the host broadcaster of the IPL and wife of Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, also got some more time to spend with her family and husband since no cricketing event was happening.

Sanjana and Bumrah got married on March 15 and soon after the former was back at work during the India-England ODI series. But the lockdown and the suspension of the IPL helped them get a much-needed break and spend some time together.

Now, on Monday Sanjana shared a beautiful throwback picture of hers taking a stroll on the beach. Many fans wondered if Bumrah was also there and was he the one taking that picture?

Last week the couple shared a happy picture with a family as the pacer was set to enter Team India's bubble as they leave for the UK on June 2 for World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-match Test series against England.