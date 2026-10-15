Jasprit Bumrah's major call ahead of WTC Final: Will India lose its pace ace for New Zealand ODIs?

Jasprit Bumrah could face a crucial decision ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final with India’s workload management plans under focus. Will the pace ace miss the New Zealand ODI series to stay fresh for the WTC Final? Here’s what his potential absence could mean for India.

Jasprit Bumrah could potentially sit out the ODI series against New Zealand scheduled for November. The accomplished fast bowler recently returned from an injury layoff and last featured for India during the Asian Games, where Shreyas Iyer's squad captured the gold medal.

India's New Zealand tour begins with a five-match T20I series commencing on 22 October, followed by five ODIs starting 4 November. The tour wraps up with two Tests beginning 19 November.

Bumrah in peak condition, prioritizing Test cricket

As reported by the Times of India (TOI), the elite pacer is in excellent physical condition, and the coaching staff intends to have him concentrate on Test cricket for now. India A will contest a three-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A, with the management keen on having Bumrah participate in the third match, scheduled for 6 to 9 November in Lincoln.

The report also notes that Bumrah has commenced his Test series preparations and will check in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) before traveling to New Zealand.

"Bumrah is completely fit, but for a long tour, it's important to prioritise. The Test series is very important, so there's no point making Bumrah slog it out in the ODIs and then suddenly shift focus to red-ball cricket. He is the leader of the bowling pack, and a fresh, ready Bumrah is the priority right now," the TOI report quoted a source as saying.

Bumrah's most recent Test match occurred in 2025

Bumrah's previous Test outing took place in 2025 when he played against South Africa in Guwahati. Following that appearance, he has been sidelined from Test matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Bumrah's Test cricket priority stems from WTC objectives

It makes sense why Bumrah, recognized as one of India's premier pace bowlers across all formats, is reportedly being directed to concentrate on Test cricket. India currently sits fifth on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings and must win all seven remaining matches to secure a spot in the final.

Following the two-Test series in New Zealand, India will welcome Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on home soil in January 2027. This five-Test series is crucial, and India aims to perform at their absolute peak during these encounters.

"The plan is not just for New Zealand, but discussions are also happening for the BGT next year. There is no point wasting Bumrah for inconsequential bilaterals. Right now, the WTC is the focus, and all energies will be directed at planning for that," the source, as per the report, added.

Let’s not lose sight of the 2027 World Cup. Sure, Bumrah is vital for India’s push to the WTC final but his role in the bigger picture is just as important. Playing all five ODIs against New Zealand would have given him valuable time in the format, on pitches similar to what he’ll face in South Africa.

India’s ODI bowling hasn’t looked sharp lately. They leaked 1,052 runs in just three matches against West Indies. The T20I squad for the New Zealand tour is already set but selectors are holding back on ODI and Test squads. They’re waiting on fitness updates for a few crucial players—Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna, and Harshit Rana—before making any calls. Everybody’s watching closely to see how this shapes up.

Also read| Abhishek Sharma scripts T20I history, overtakes Suryakumar Yadav for massive world record