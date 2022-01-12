IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helps India secure 13 runs lead as South Africa all-out for 209

The second day at the picturesque Newlands Stadium in Cape Town saw Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah clinch a five-wicket haul, helping India secure a 13-run lead against South Africa in the third and final Test.

The Indian bowlers managed to restrict the Proteas side for 210 runs despite Keegan Petersen's brilliant knock of 72 runs. The Men in Blue managed to get breakthroughs as soon as they saw a partnership blooming.

Bumrah had got India the start they wanted by dismissing Aiden Markram for eight runs on the second delivery of Day 2. Umesh Yadav went on to break Keshav Maharaj and Petersen's stubborn 28-run stand by removing the middle stump of the former on 25 leave the hosts 3 down.

South Africa are all out for 210 (Bumrah 5/42)#TeamIndia with a 13-run lead going into the second innings.



However, Rassie vd Dussen and Petersen put on a solid stand for the 4th wicket to steady the host's ship, and they eventually brought up a gritty 50-run stand to take their side to a 100/3 at lunch.

However, in the third over of the afternoon session, Umesh Yadav dismissed vd Duseen on 21. But India's joy was short-lived as Temba Bavuma managed to settle in and got the scores ticking.

It was Mohammed Shami, in his 13th over, who dismissed Bavuma (28) and Kyle Verreynne (0) in the same over giving India the breather. Bavuma wicket also helped the Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieve a milestone as he completed taking 100 Test catches.

At the stroke of Tea, Bumrah got his sweet revenge on Marco Jansen as South Africa reached 176/7 and he also soon scalped another wicket, this time of Petersen on 42, to leave the host nation 8 down.

Despite the efforts of tailenders Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi, Bumrah managed to bag his five-wicket haul to bowl the Proteas out for 210.