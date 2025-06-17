Ahead of the much-awaited 5-match Test series against England, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has come forward and spilled the beans on his decision to opt out of the captaincy. Here's what he said.

After the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, Team India was looking for a new and reliable leader in the red-ball format of the game. Names like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah were among the front-runners for the leadership role. However, the selection committee chose Shubman as captain and Pant as vice-captain for the upcoming Test series against England, starting on June 20. Now, Bumrah has come forward and spilled the beans about the real reason why he opted out of the captaincy in Test cricket.

Why Jasprit Bumrah opted out of captaincy in Tests?

Explaining the real reason behind the decision, he said that since he won't be available for several games in the longest format of the game, it is 'not ideal' for someone to lead in a few games and then some other player has to lead the rest of the matches.

''BCCI was looking at me for the leadership role but I have to say no to them because it's not ideal when someone is leading for 3 tests then some other have to lead rest of the tests so it's not fair for the team as I wanted to put team first,'' Bumrah said in an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports.

He also added that he took this decision much before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the Tests. ''Before Rohit & Virat retired, during the IPL, I had spoken to BCCI. I have discussed about workload going forward in a five-match Test series. I have spoken to the people who have managed my back, the surgeon as well, who always told me how smart I have to be about the workload. Then I came to conclusion that we have to be a little more smart, then I called the BCCI that I don't want to be looked at the leadership role because I won't be able to play all the Test matches, coming a five-Test series,'' he added.

Meanwhile, some media reports claim that Bumrah will be playing just three games out of 5 in the upcoming series against England. Skipper Shubman Gill will be deciding in which game the Indian pacer will feature in, considering the pitches and the rain factor.