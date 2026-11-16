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Jasprit Bumrah returns, Kuldeep Yadav released: India's Test squad sees major changes for NZ series

Ahead of the Wellington Test, India have made key changes to their squad, with Jasprit Bumrah returning and Kuldeep Yadav released. Check full team here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah returns, Kuldeep Yadav released: India's Test squad sees major changes for NZ series
Bumrah returns as Kuldeep exits India's Test squad. (Pic Credits: Instagram/jaspritb1)
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After winning T20I and ODI series, Team India are all set to lock horns with the Blackcaps in a 2-match Test series, and ahead of the first game on November 19, BCCI has announced the squad, which features star pacer Jasprit Bumrah but misses few star bowlers. Let us take a detailed look at the squad.

Jasprit Bumrah returns to India's Test squad

One of the major changes in the Test squad is the inclusion of Bumrah, who missed the previous series against Sri Lanka. Apart from Bumrah, the Test squad also includes Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar.

Kuldeep Yadav misses place in squad

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was initially named in the 15-member squad, was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will return to India to play domestic cricket now. After his release, pacer Gurnoor Brar was added to the squad after he impressed during the ODI series against the Kiwis.

Alongside Kuldeep, Manav Suthar, Sarfaraz Khan, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi were also removed from the squad.

Team India's updated squad for Test series vs NZ

Shubman Gill (C)

KL Rahul (VC)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Rishabh Pant (WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Devdutt Padikkal

Ravindra Jadeja

Anshul Kamboj

Jasprit Bumrah

Prasidh Kamboj

Akash Deep

Sai Sudharsan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Mohammed Siraj

Gurnoor Brar

IND vs NZ Test series: Full fixtures

1st Test (November 19) - New Zealand vs India, Basin Reserve, Wellington

2nd Test (November 27) - New Zealand vs India, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

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