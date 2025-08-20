Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

The star pacer shared a story on his Instagram featuring the classic "Sanjin & Youthman" song, which was released in 2013 to commemorate Zlatan's stunning bicycle kick against England in 2012.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah receives special gift from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, shares emotional reaction

India's iconic bowler Jasprit Bumrah was overjoyed to receive a signed AC Milan jersey from football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, sharing his excitement in an Instagram story on Tuesday. He thanked his wife and TV anchor Sanjay Ganesan for securing the signed jersey, saying, “Wohoo words fall short. Ecstatic" in his post. The star pacer shared a story on his Instagram featuring the classic "Sanjin & Youthman" song, which was released in 2013 to commemorate Zlatan's stunning bicycle kick against England in 2012.

As a passionate football enthusiast, Bumrah has always looked up to the sport's greatest players. Recently, he had the chance to meet Manchester United when the Indian team interacted with the Red Devils during the Test series in England.

In a remarkable crossover between cricket and football, players exchanged jerseys and captured memorable photos that thrilled sports fans around the globe. Following the event, Bumrah shared a photo from his jersey exchange with defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire eagerly swapped jerseys with Bumrah and took to Instagram to share his appreciation.

The past few weeks have been challenging for the star speedster, as his early return to India due to workload concerns raised questions about his commitment after missing two Tests in the England series.

On a positive note, Bumrah has made his return to India's T20I squad for the Asia Cup, marking his first appearance since playing a crucial role in the team's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, where he was awarded Player of the Tournament.

Following the announcement of India's squad, chief selector Ajit Agarkar emphasized that the management approach regarding Bumrah will stay the same.

“I don't think there is any written plan at the moment. Obviously, there has been a nice break after the England series. The team management or the physios or people concerned are always in touch. It's not just now, and even before his injury, we tried to look after him because we know how valuable he is,” said Agakar during the press meet.

