Jasprit Bumrah recalls how people said he would only play Ranji Trophy and not for India

When a young Jasprit Bumrah was picked by Mumbai Indians (MI), no one thought he would go ahead to become one of the best bowlers of India.

The fast-bowler with an unorthodox action played his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and ever since then, he has not looked back.

However, while talking to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Instagram Live, the Mumbai lad said how people had questioned him and did not expect him to play for India.

“Many people told me that I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me,” Bumrah told Yuvraj when asked him about his high-arm bowling action.

“They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” he further added.

Bumrah has amazed everyone with his skills around the globe as he has so far played 64 ODIs, 50 T20s, and 14 Tests for India.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too had praised the fast-bowler saying, “He is proving people wrong [when they say] that there is a set template for every format. If you have a belief, you can play every format. I totally vouch for that as well. He definitely has the mindset to succeed in all three formats and wants to be the best in the world”.