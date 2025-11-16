Jasprit Bumrah puts arm around South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, ends 'bauna﻿' row after defeat in Kolkata Test

In a heartwarming moment after South Africa’s win over India in Kolkata, Jasprit Bumrah put his arm around Temba Bavuma, signaling an end to the ‘bauna’ controversy sparked by allegedly derogatory remarks. The gesture showcased sportsmanship despite a tough loss.

Shortly after India's defeat to South Africa by 30 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was spotted approaching Proteas captain Temba Bavuma to share his perspective following a heated controversy. Notably, on Day 1 of the Kolkata Test, Bumrah and Rishabh Pant found themselves embroiled in a significant dispute after one of their comments gained traction on social media.

During a leg-before wicket appeal in the 14th over against Bavuma, Bumrah and Pant were seen deliberating a potential review, at which point the stump mic picked up their remark, "bauna bhi hai," a phrase that many viewers interpreted as a slight regarding Bavuma's height.

It is important to note that the Hindi term 'bauna' is typically used to refer to someone with dwarfism, and its casual application to describe a shorter person can be deemed disrespectful.

Given the rapid nature of social media, the comment quickly went viral, even catching the attention of South Africa's batting coach, Ashwell Prince. It is safe to say that Bavuma was also aware of the comment and its potential ramifications.

However, once the final wicket of the match fell, Bumrah approached Bavuma for a brief conversation, seemingly clarifying his viewpoint. The fast bowler also placed his hands on Bavuma's shoulders.

It seems that Bumrah has apologized to Bavuma!



Bavuma has led his team to a victory in India after 15 years! #IndvsSA #bumrah #tembaBavuma pic.twitter.com/jzXAqr53nZ — Manav Yadav (@ManavLive) November 16, 2025

The Proteas captain appeared open to hearing Bumrah's explanation, and the interaction concluded with a handshake between the two.

South Africa achieved a remarkable victory on Sunday against India, successfully defending a total of 123 runs to win the match by 30 runs. Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in the second innings, as no Indian batsman, except for Washington Sundar (31), displayed the resolve to fight back.

Also read| Will India captain Shubman Gill play 2nd Test against South Africa? Gautam Gambhir provides BIG update