Jasprit Bumrah or Yuzvendra Chahal: Which bowler will break R Ashwinâ€™s T20I record against Sriâ€‰Lanka?

Indian cricket fans were happy seeing Jasprit Bumrah's name back in the squad that will take on Sri Lanka from January 5.

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah will make a return when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Sunday in Guwahati.

The right-arm pacer was ruled out against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies due to a stress fracture last year.

Now, making a comeback, Bumrah could achieve a massive T20I record.

The 27-year-old has 51 wickets in T20Is at the moment and if he manages to take two more, he would surpass R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to become the leading wicket-taker in the short format for India.

Currently, Ashwin and Chahal are tied at the top spot with 52 wickets each in T20Is for India.

Chahal is also part of the squad and could also be a part of India’s playing XI.

With just a wicket, he can break Ashwin’s record to become the sole holder of the record.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is. The Asian rivalry will be reignited when the Islanders reach Indian shores.