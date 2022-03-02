Jasprit Bumrah in numbers: Ahead of Bumrah's 1st Test match as Team India vice-captain, a look at important stats

Jasprit Bumrah has come a long way in his career. A lean and lanky bowler who got his first taste of limelight when he was handed his debut cap by all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, groomed by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sri Lanka icon Lasith Malinga, the upcoming Test match in Mohali will be a big one for Bumrah.

While the first match of the series against Sri Lanka will be Virat Kohli's 100th Test match, and also it will be the first time Rohit Sharma will lead India in Tests since being named permanent skipper, the occasion will be special for Bumrah as well because he will be vice-captain of India for the first time in Test cricket.

Since making his debut in the purest format under Kohli's captaincy in 2018, Bumrah has gone from strength to strength, picking up more than 100 Test wickets despite playing just two matches in the format at home.

Playing on the road has its own perils, particularly for a bowler. Pitches all across the world behave differently, some offer bounce, some offer pace, but Bumrah has overcome all challenges to reach a century of wickets in Test cricket, which is an impressive return in the number of matches that he's played, and more so when you take into consideration that most of them have been on overseas pitches.

He's the first to many spectacular achievements, in a time when mostly batsmen are trusted with the skipper's duties, Bumrah has gotten himself into the 'leadership group' despite being a pacer.

In his Test career, the 28-year-old has represented India 27 times, amassing 113 scalps, at an impressive economy of 2.65. His best bowling figures in the format came against West Indies at Jamaica in 2019, when he took six wickets for just 27 runs.

Bumrah has inflicted a fifer on opposition teams seven times, and twice, he's taken four wickets in an inning.

Ahead of his first milestone Test as vice-captain, Bumrah faced the press and spoke of the new responsibility as 'a great opportunity'.

"I don’t look at it as a particular position, like a spinner or a fast bowler, or that batter is a leader. As a senior member of the team, you have to help the players in whatever capacity you can. As I have spoken earlier For me it is just a post. Yes, it is a great opportunity that has presented itself, and I am very happy to do that," he stated.