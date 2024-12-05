Bumrah is among the top three contenders for the award, alongside South Africa’s Marco Jansen and Pakistan’s Haris Rauf.

After his outstanding performance against Australia in the 1st Test at Perth, where he claimed 8 wickets in 2 innings and led his team to a 295-run victory, Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the Men’s ICC Player of the Month for November.

In the previous month, Bumrah reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings following his exceptional display in Perth.

Bumrah's remarkable bowling figures of five for 30 and three for 42 propelled him to surpass Australia's Josh Hazlewood and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, reaching a career-best 883 rating points. This is the highest rating points ever achieved by an Indian seam bowler, with only spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (904) and Ravindra Jadeja (899) recording higher point tallies among Indian bowlers.

This marks the third time this year that Bumrah has topped the rankings, having previously held the top spot for two one-month periods in February and October.

On the other hand, Jansen showcased his talent in the T20I series against India before delivering a stellar performance by taking 7 wickets in an innings against Sri Lanka in the Durban Test, which led the Proteas to a 233-run victory.

Rauf, on the other hand, is being recognized for his role in Pakistan's historic ODI series win in Australia, the first since 2002.

Meanwhile, the nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November are Sharmin Akhter from Bangladesh, Nadine de Klerk from South Africa, and Danni Wyatt-Hodge from England.

Akhter demonstrated exceptional leadership in her team's ODI matches against Ireland in Mirpur. De Klerk excelled in both run-scoring and wicket-taking during South Africa's T20I series against England, earning her a spot among the contenders. Wyatt-Hodge, an opener for England, showcased her talent with impressive performances that contributed to England's 3-0 series victory.

