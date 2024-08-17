Jasprit Bumrah names the India captain who gave him lot of security, its's not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli

Since making his debut for India in 2016, Jasprit Bumrah has emerged as a vital asset to the team.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is a rare talent that must be nurtured and protected. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done a commendable job in managing Bumrah's workload, recognizing his value as a national treasure. Bumrah has earned respect and admiration through his exceptional bowling skills over the years since making his debut for India in 2016, solidifying his position as a key player in the team.

Bumrah, who entered the international cricket scene under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, recently shared how the former India skipper supported him during his early days in the team.

"MS (Dhoni) gave me a lot of security, quickly. He has a lot of faith in his instinct, and doesn't believe in a lot of planning," Bumrah told The Indian Express.

Dhoni handed over the leadership reins to Virat Kohli, who successfully captained India in all formats before relinquishing the position, which was then assumed by Rohit Sharma.

"Virat (Kohli) is energy-driven, passionate, wears his heart on his sleeve. He pushed us in terms of fitness, and changed the narrative that way. Now Virat is not the captain, but he is still a leader. Captaincy is a post, but a team is run by 11 people," said Bumrah.

The right-arm pacer is currently playing under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in both Test and ODI formats. Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as the T20I captain of India last month.

"Rohit (Sharma) is one of the few captains who has empathy towards bowlers, despite being a batsman. He understands players' emotions, and knows what a player is going through. Rohit is not rigid, he is open to feedback," said Bumrah.

In 2020, Dhoni retired from international cricket, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20Is following India's World Cup victory in Barbados on June 29th of this year.

