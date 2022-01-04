SA vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah mimics Ravi Ashwin's bowling action, video goes viral - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah the pacer? no, the spinner is what fans want after the bowler was seen mimicking Ravichandran Ashwin's action on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 202 and in reply, South Africa's top order had showcased remarkable resilience. But Shardul Thakur came in and destroyed all the partnerships and gave India a breather, however, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah failed to take wickets, but fans have not lost hope.

In fact, they have been widely sharing the video of the bowler mimicking R Ashwin's style. The clip is from the time the players were taking the field for the day's play. While other bowlers were getting warmed up, Bumrah was seen imitating his teammate's action. The video soon went viral in no time.

WATCH:

Make Bumrah bowl off-spin and SA won't realise that it's not Ashwin they're facing #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NnYY8jP9oU — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue are 1-0 up in the three-match series and a win in the ongoing contest would see them scripting history as they would for the first time win a series on the South African soil. It must be noted that the rainbow nation is the only country where India are yet to record a Test series triumph.