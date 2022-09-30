Jasprit Bumrah may fly to Australia for T20 World Cup 2022, decision on his inclusion by Oct 15

Jasprit Bumrah

The news that Jasprit Bumrah has a stress fracture in his back and may be ruled out of the T20 World Cup in 2022 has Team India fans in a state of panic.

Bumrah has already missed a number of matches following the England tour, including the Asia Cup 2022, before returning to the Indian side for T20Is against Australia. However, following two poor T20I performances, he complained of back problems before the first T20I against South Africa.

He is now at NCA for additional evaluation of the severity of his back problem. According to sources, the injury is a stress fracture that might keep him out of commission for up to four months, though no surgery is required.

According to certain sources, Bumrah's injury is not significant and he may be able to play in India's first T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

These rumors of Jasprit Bumrah's fitness update received significant support when renowned journalist K Shriniwas Rao tweeted on September 30, 2022, that supporters need not be concerned about Bumrah missing the ICC tournament.

He also added that the update is extremely positive and that he may even fly to Australia for the ICC event.

“Was travelling last couple of days so missed out on quite a bit... So, all those worried about the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah missing the World Cup... please don't be. He is in very good hands & the word coming out right now is extremely positive -- he may fly. Fingers crossed,” K Shriniwas Rao tweeted.

Was travelling last couple of days so missed out on quite a bit...



So, all those worried about the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah missing the World Cup... please don't be.



He is in very good hands & the word coming out right now is extremely positive -- he may fly.



Fingers — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 30, 2022



The BCCI has yet to provide an official update on Jasprit Bumrah's condition.



READ| Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd T20I against South Africa