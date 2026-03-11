'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

A UAE cricketer has made a surprising claim about Jasprit Bumrah, saying he once taught the India pacer how to bowl a slower delivery. The Pakistani-born player’s statement has sparked debate among fans about Bumrah’s evolution as one of world cricket’s best bowlers.

The T20 World Cup showcased Jasprit Bumrah at his peak performance. One of his standout deliveries was the slower ball. A cricketer from the UAE, originally from Pakistan, has now asserted that he was the one who taught Bumrah this variation of the slower delivery during their time together at Mumbai Indians. This individual is Zahoor Khan, and his claim has yet to be substantiated.

Zahoor Khan’s Bold Assertion

In a recent interview, Zahoor stated that after he bowled a maiden over consisting of five slow deliveries to outsmart Lendl Simmons in a T10 match, Bumrah inquired about his technique, and Zahoor demonstrated it to him. He mentioned that this incident took place in 2019.

When Did It Occur?

Zahoor explained that he taught Bumrah the proper grip on the ball to achieve the desired effect. This demonstration occurred during practice sessions, and now it’s a delivery that Bumrah executes quite effectively. According to Zahoor, this is how Bumrah acquired that skill.

Here’s what Zahoor expressed: “Let me tell you a story. Bumrah used to bowl slower balls before, but with normal action. In one of the matches in Abu Dhabi, he, Trent Boult, and Nathan Coulter-Nile conceded a lot of runs. The IPL was happening in September that year. In September, in the UAE, it's 50 degrees. It's very hot. You can't even hold the ball properly at night because it gets wet.”

“So Mumbai Indians called me, I did quarantine for 6 days, went to practice on the 7th day. I was with the team that night. Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh knew me because I did a maiden over in T10 league. I bowled the first one yorker and next five deliveries were slower ones. So we were sitting together, Bumrah came and sat in front of the table, Rohit Sharma came and sat there, I was sitting there, I was watching,” Zahoor said in the video.

“I said, in the same action, in the same grip. He said, how is this possible? I said, I'll tell you in practice. He said, okay you have to tell me your grip in the next practice. I said, okay. When the practice came, I was bowling. Shane Bond was the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians. And Mahela Jayawardene was standing behind the nets. So I came and did a slower bouncer. It beat the batsman. Shane Bond said, what is your grip? Do you bowl off-cutters? I said, no, it's the same grip.”

“He said show me, I threw it like this and then two or three slower balls. So he told Jayawardene that this is a new thing in cricket. He said, ‘Look how good he bowls the slower balls, in the same action and arm speed. So after a day or two, I was bowling with Bumrah. So he said, Paaji, what is your grip, show me. So I showed him, it's the same. I threw it like this, it has to come in the same action. So he bowled and said, 'this is the next level thing.' I mean, I'm a player for UAE right now and he's a world-class bowler. So I really liked that thing that he's such a big star and he was asking me,” he concluded.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Exceptional T20 World Cup 2026

Bumrah excelled in the T20 World Cup, taking 14 wickets across eight matches. He shared the title of highest wicket-taker in this tournament with Varun Chakravarthy. Bumrah’s top performance was 4/15 in the final against New Zealand, which India won by 96 runs.

India Makes History

India became the first team to win three T20 World Cups, the first to secure two consecutive T20 World Cups, and the first host nation to clinch a T20 World Cup. They were the defending champions, having triumphed in 2024. The Men in Blue were also the inaugural winners, having lifted the trophy in 2007.

