‘Jasprit Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen Afridi’s level’: Ex-cricketer makes shocking claim

File photo

In a shocking statement, former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has claimed that left-arm Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is much better than Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, adding that the India bowler is nowhere close to the level of Pakistani star.

Razzaq, who is also a member of Pakistan selection panel, said, "Shaheen Afridi is way better than Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is nowhere close to Shaheen's level."

It may be recalled that in 2019 too, Razzaq had taken a potshot at Bumrah by calling him “baby bowler”. "I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq had then said.

Meanwhile, both Afridi and Bumrah are currently injured and are recovering from their injuries. Shaheen Afridi is likely to return to action during Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is scheduled to start from February 13.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has not been included in the squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins from February 9 in Nagpur.

Afridi has been facing knee issues, while Bumrah is out of action due to a back injury. Afridi missed the Asia Cup due to injury but he recovered in time to stage a comeback during the T20 World Cup. But Afridi aggravated his injury during the tournament in Australia and missed the remaining games of the season. Meanwhile, Bumrah did not play in both Asia Cup as well as T20 World Cup.