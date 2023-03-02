Search icon
Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Star bowler to undergo back surgery in New Zealand, likely to miss World Cup

Based on initial assessments, it is estimated that the pacer will require 20 to 24 weeks (approximately 5 and a half months) of recovery time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

File Photo

Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer, is likely to remain out of action for at least six more months, raising serious doubts about his availability for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Scheduled to take place in India during October and November of this year, the 50-over tournament could be without the services of the 29-year-old, who currently sits at the No. 4 position in the ICC Test rankings. 

Bumrah has not played for India since the third T20I against Australia on September 25, 2022, and has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the upcoming IPL, and the World Test Championship final.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, is set to fly to New Zealand to undergo back surgery, which has been causing him discomfort for an extended period of time. The BCCI's medical team and the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) managers have identified a Kiwi surgeon to treat Bumrah's troublesome back. The expert in question has previously worked with English pacer Jofra Archer.

Based on initial assessments, it is estimated that the pacer will require 20 to 24 weeks (approximately 5 and a half months) of recovery time, meaning the earliest he can return to action is likely to be in September.

It is highly probable that a physician affiliated with the National Cricket Association (NCA) will accompany Bumrah for his surgery. Last September, after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back, the fast bowler sought out the expertise of a specialist in England.

READ| Umesh Yadav sends stump flying with blazing fast delivery during India vs Australia 3rd Test

