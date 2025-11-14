Jasprit Bumrah in trouble? Controversial stump-mic comment on Temba Bavuma triggers backlash in IND vs SA Test

A stump-mic incident involving Jasprit Bumrah during the IND vs SA clash has sparked major outrage among fans and experts. The on-field audio has drawn ICC attention, with a specific rule in the Code of Conduct reportedly putting the Indian pacer at possible risk of disciplinary action.

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has unexpectedly found himself embroiled in controversy – not due to his exceptional bowling skills, but rather for a comment that was caught by the stump microphone during the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens. A viral video making the rounds on social media shows Bumrah making an on-field remark directed at South African captain Temba Bavuma just moments after appealing for an LBW. According to the audio, Bumrah can be heard saying: “Bauna bhi hai b***.”

Fans were quick to respond, accusing the Indian fast bowler of ridiculing Bavuma’s height. This clip has sparked a renewed discussion: Does this comment breach ICC regulations, and could it result in disciplinary measures?

The ICC enforces a stringent policy aimed at eradicating discrimination and upholding the spirit and global reputation of cricket. Their Anti-Discrimination Policy requires players and teams to adhere to standards that foster respect, diversity, and fairness.

Article 2.3 - Addresses the use of language that is offensive, obscene, or abusive – especially when it is audible to spectators or picked up through stump mics.

Article 2.13 - Covers personal insults, obscene remarks, or offensive comments directed at another player, support staff, umpire, or match referee.

Both sections clearly emphasize the ICC’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity of individuals and maintaining the integrity of the sport. Any inappropriate behavior, whether during a match or otherwise, is subject to disciplinary action.

This is not the first instance where the ICC has taken action against inappropriate comments. In June 2025, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was penalized 15% of his match fee for publicly criticizing TV umpire Adrian Holdstock during the Test series against Australia.

Sammy accepted the charge and admitted guilt for making an “inappropriate comment” towards a match official, reinforcing the ICC’s zero-tolerance stance.

Will ICC take action against Bumrah?

With the stump mic audio now widely circulated online, all attention is focused on whether the ICC will deem Bumrah’s comment as derogatory or discriminatory, or view it as a spontaneous remark that does not warrant penalties.

Considering the ICC’s increasing focus on player conduct and the precedents established in similar situations, the response to this incident will be closely monitored.

