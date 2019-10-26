Jasprit Bumrah ‘in auto-heal mode’: Pacer progressing well and will be assessed post Diwali

Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the Indian squad against South Africa after suffering a back stress fracture.

The Indian premier fast bowler is now back on his toes and is doing light running and warm-up exercises.

According to sources, he is set to undergo an assessment at the National Cricket Academy post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.

The doctors in the UK were happy with Bumrah's recovery post the injury and the back has been put on auto-heal mode, saying he won't need any surgery.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” the source pointed, according to IANS.

Many hopes, new dreams, undiscovered horizons and fresh perspectives. May this festive season inspire and drive you to reach new heights and set bigger goals. pic.twitter.com/JEdyPYPqbO — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 25, 2019

Asked about why Bumrah was sent to the UK if the back was recovering by itself, the source said that the team management didn’t wish to take any chances.

“The team management felt that there was no need to take a chance with him as there is the New Zealand tour and the World T20 next year and he needs to be 100 per cent fit,” the source added, according to IANS.

Team India's non-stop cricket has taken a toll on Virat Kohli and Co. and the team management has always spoken about the need to manage the workload.

Skipper Kohli too has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence. Kohli will be back for the two-match Test series.